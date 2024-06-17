Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.85.

Get Westlake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WLK opened at $149.83 on Friday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Westlake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Westlake by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Westlake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.