SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $19.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $543.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.98. The firm has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $545.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

