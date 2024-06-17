Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

