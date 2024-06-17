Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.44

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.42, with a volume of 79979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

