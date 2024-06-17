Scotiabank Reiterates “C$51.00” Price Target for ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN)

Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ADENTRA Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ADEN opened at $38.49 on Thursday. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.
ADENTRA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.38%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.
ADENTRA Company Profile
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.