Scotiabank Reiterates “C$51.00” Price Target for ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN)

Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADENTRA Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ADEN opened at $38.49 on Thursday. ADENTRA has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.38%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

