Scotiabank Trims Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Target Price to $17.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.54 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.