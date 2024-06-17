SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 351,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.83% of SEALSQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

SEALSQ Stock Down 2.9 %

LAES traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 340,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,796. SEALSQ has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.