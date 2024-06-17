Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $139,500.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at $682,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Semrush Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.77 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

