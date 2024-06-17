Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $139,500.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at $682,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Semrush Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.77 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semrush
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semrush
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.