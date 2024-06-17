Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after buying an additional 303,612 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 92,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,657,000 after buying an additional 129,386 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.