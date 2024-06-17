Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Christopher E. French Buys 5,000 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,291.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $866.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 51,827 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.