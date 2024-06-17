Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) CEO Christopher E. French Buys 5,000 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,291.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $866.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.
