Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.49.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

