Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON MOTR opened at GBX 139 ($1.77) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.52. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. The company has a market capitalization of £121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,985.71 and a beta of 0.91.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

