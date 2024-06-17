Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Motorpoint Group Trading Down 0.7 %
LON MOTR opened at GBX 139 ($1.77) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.52. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. The company has a market capitalization of £121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,985.71 and a beta of 0.91.
About Motorpoint Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motorpoint Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.