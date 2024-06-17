Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Rises By 23.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aurora Mobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Aurora Mobile Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JG traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.24. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

