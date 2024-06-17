Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Expands By 27.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,610,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 22,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bitfarms Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of BITF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $3.14. 40,782,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,024,467. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on BITF. B. Riley cut their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
