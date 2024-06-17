Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Declines By 20.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. 867,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

