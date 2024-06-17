Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Expands By 33.0%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 2.9 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.35 million for the quarter.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

