Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Rises By 28.2%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 754,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,241 shares of company stock worth $3,498,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 153.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 510,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

