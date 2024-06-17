Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Rises By 27.9%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,232. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,330. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

