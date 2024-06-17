Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Expands By 11.3%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.6 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

