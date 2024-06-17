Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Decreases By 8.5%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eutelsat Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 8,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Eutelsat Group has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

