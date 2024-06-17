Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Decreases By 8.5%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Eutelsat Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 8,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Eutelsat Group has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.