Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Grows By 21.9%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
