Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Expands By 27.9%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 179,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 13,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,320. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

