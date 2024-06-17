Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expands By 12.3%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Inseego

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $1,675,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 16.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225,340 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Inseego Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 300,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,548. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Further Reading

