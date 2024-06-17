Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expands By 11.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.70. 1,070,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.90. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $441.04 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
