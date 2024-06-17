Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expands By 11.5%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock worth $113,301,418 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.70. 1,070,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.90. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $441.04 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

