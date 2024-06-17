Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 13.4%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.81.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
