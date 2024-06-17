Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 13.4%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. ( NASDAQ:JRSH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

