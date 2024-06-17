Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Grows By 19.0%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,832,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 16,664,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.8 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

