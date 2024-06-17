Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Expands By 23.4%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 228,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

Shares of NeoVolta stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. NeoVolta has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 68.01%.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

