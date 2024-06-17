Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 20.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $174,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 535.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 46,391 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

