Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expands By 20.0%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %
PHM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.40. 1,324,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,198. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 65.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.