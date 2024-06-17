Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Expands By 18.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Recruit Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $9.94 on Monday. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.
About Recruit
