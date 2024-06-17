Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Expands By 18.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Recruit Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS RCRUY opened at $9.94 on Monday. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Get Recruit alerts:

About Recruit

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.