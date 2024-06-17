Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Expands By 23.4%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.10%.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

