Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increases By 25.9%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 490,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,451,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BLD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.89. 211,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,411. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

