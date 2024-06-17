Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Grows By 20.5%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Activity at Vistra

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. Vistra has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

