Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Drops By 20.1%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:WIW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. 118,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $9.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
