Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.73 million, a PE ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock worth $1,899,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

