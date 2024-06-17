Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

