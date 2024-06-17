SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

SITE Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 46.6% per year over the last three years. SITE Centers has a payout ratio of -5,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.56 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITC

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.