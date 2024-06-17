Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,355 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,480,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.50. 3,205,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

