Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JMST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 316,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
