Skyline Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 140,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. 316,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.