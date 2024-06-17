Skyline Advisors Inc. Invests $754,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Selective Insurance Group comprises 0.4% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,791,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
SIGI stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.87. The company had a trading volume of 197,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.73%.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.