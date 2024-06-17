Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares in the company, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,731,610 shares of company stock worth $1,113,131,929 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.38. 5,781,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,483. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

