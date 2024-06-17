Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,701. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

