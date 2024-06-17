Skyline Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,831,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.17. 757,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

