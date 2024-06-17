Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 107792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOT.UN. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

