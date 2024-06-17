Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $85.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.65 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

