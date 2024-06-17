Steem Trading 23.9% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Steem has a total market cap of $84.52 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,427.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00597337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00111631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00263030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00066168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,386,174 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

