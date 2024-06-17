Stifel Nicolaus Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

DOL opened at C$123.85 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$129.16. The company has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.05.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders have sold 70,775 shares of company stock worth $8,198,939 over the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

