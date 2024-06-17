StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.