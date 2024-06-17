StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Price Performance
Shares of ALLT stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34.
About Allot Communications
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.