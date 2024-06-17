StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.23.

QLYS stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. Qualys has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,543 shares of company stock worth $3,250,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

