StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

